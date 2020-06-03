Olen R. Strong, 84, of Barton, N.Y., passed away at his home with his family by his side on Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was born on December 13, 1935, in Owego, N.Y. to the late Harold and Louise (Friedah) Strong.
Olen worked for the Tioga Casting Facility in Owego, N.Y. for many years where he served as president of the labor union at the foundry. He was a governor for the Loyal Order of Moose club and a lifetime member. He was a member of the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team and the Halsey Valley Fire Department, where he served as an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter. Olen loved sports and was a devout fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, and is remembered by many as a Little League coach. He is also fondly remembered for his love of playing Santa Claus. Olen and his late wife, Mary, would dress the part of Santa and Mrs. Claus, and distribute gifts to the children in their neighborhood.
Olen’s affinity for bowling kept him active until just three years ago, when he could no longer bowl. He served as president of bowling leagues at Valley Bowling Center in Waverly, N.Y.
For socialization, Olen enjoyed spending time with friends and family at B’s Tavern in Nichols, N.Y. or visiting McAnn’s Restaurant in Van Etten, NY. Olen made friends with whomever he came in contact with.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Strong in 2008; son, Olen “Danny” Strong in 2020; and grandson, Ryan Bidwell in 2005.
Olen is survived by his children, Deborah Palmer, Donna (Kenneth) Boynton, Doreen (Keith) Carlyle, Douglas (Cindi) Strong, and Dennis (Laura Warner) Strong; daughter-in-law, Debbie Strong (wife of the late Olen D. Strong); 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Strong, Hank Strong, Steve Strong, and Chuck Strong; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Strong’s Pond located at 49 Depew Road, Barton, NY 13734.
A private burial will be in the Halsey Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Olen’s memory to the Halsey Valley Fire Company located at 506 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY 14883.
