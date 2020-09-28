Judy Curtis, 51, of Lockwood lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Choosing for herself the way this fight would end, she spent her last days at home in the loving company of her family and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date in the Morning Times by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For up-to-date arrangements, please visit our Facebook page or go to “obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. While there, you may send a private sympathy message of remembrance for Judy’s family.