Ellen K. (Lowery) Patton, 56, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Athens, passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, following a brief illness.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1965, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Wayne Lowery and Bonnie (Rolfe) Lowery Cady.
A full obituary will be available in the near future.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m.
