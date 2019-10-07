Jack W. Hakes, 84, of Sayre passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Molly Mae Dickinson Hakes, and brothers, Jerry and Leland Hakes.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Elinor “Ella Mae” Gorton Hakes; daughter, Ovel (Gary) Rankin of Cooperburg, Pa.; brother, Merle (June) Hakes of Waverly; sisters, Donna (Frank) Scrivens of Waverly, Nancy (George) Whitfield of Waverly and Marylouise (Paul) Sutton of Waverly.
Jack was a proud Air Force Veteran who served from 1953 to 1956 and went on to work at Corning, Inc. for 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, helping others, making people laugh, dancing, his music and bowling. He was a member of the Waverly Christian and Missionary Church.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will he held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 38 Route 34, Waverly, N.Y. and burial to follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa. Memorial donations may be made to The Christian and Missionary Alliance office of accounting, Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jack’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.