Brenda L. Emerson, 72, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1946 in Phoenix, N.Y., the daughter of the late Earl and Olive (Houghtaling) Emerson.
Brenda loved spending time with her family, especially enjoying the family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and was an avid reader. Brenda was always very supportive of veterans and the many organizations that are representative of them and their families.
She is predeceased by her son-in-law Joseph Coston.
Brenda is survived by her children Stacey Coston of Athens, Pa., Kevin and Kristie Hulbert of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Lynne O’Sullivan of Colorado, Barbara Hulbert of Athens, Pa., Leon Hulbert of Oswego, N.Y., Brian and Laura Hulbert of Owego, N.Y., and Danielle Hulbert of Hastings, N.Y.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Terry and JoAnna Emerson of Great Bend, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, the family will hold a private celebration of her life at their convenience. The family will hold a private burial next to her family in Greig, N.Y.
In keeping with Brenda’s support of our military, memorial donations in her name may be made to any veterans organization of your choice.
