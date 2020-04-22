John A. Marangi, 84, a native of Utica, N.Y. and a longtime resident of Sayre, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a tragic motor vehicle accident.
John was born August 14, 1935, in Utica, N.Y. son of Dominick and Rose Saladino Marangi.
He attended local schools in Utica and was a graduate of Mohawk Valley Technical Institute. John was a skilled draftsman and worked for General Electric and many companies as a job shopper involved in the country’s burgeoning space program. He eventually worked for the Corning Glass Company in Corning, N.Y., and retired after more than 20 years with the company.
John loved history — American and Early Roman — and as a young man enjoyed many visits to historic landmarks in the Northeast, such as Revolutionary War sites, the Saratoga Battlefield in New York and Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts.
John devoted much of his young life to studying and playing the guitar and was an enthusiastic fan of the opera. He also was an avid reader of literature, history and books.
John is survived by his last sibling, a brother Rudolph J. Marangi, of Utica, Rudolph’s wife, Joanna, and their children, nephew, Dominic Marangi and niece, Gina Marangi Cecere. He also leaves many grand nieces and nephews and, of course, in Sayre, warm and caring friends at his beloved Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Victor, Louis and Jerry.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, N.Y. at a later date.
