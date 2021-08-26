”There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.”
With family surrounding him at home, James E. Mullen Jr., 62, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Jim was born on Sept. 21, 1958 in Sayre, Pa. He was the son of the late James Sr. and Helen (Havens) Mullen.
Jim was a graduate of Athens Area High School and Williamsport Area Community College, where he earned a degree in construction carpentry. He retired from State Aggregates/Eastern Industries where he did sales and bid work for construction, municipal, and state jobs.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an extremely selfless man that would do anything for those he loved. Jimmy was always involved with his kids’ activities as they grew up, which included coaching them in many sports all the way from Little League Baseball through high school soccer.
Jim was always ready for an adventure. He and his wife, Jeri, loved traveling. They were able to enjoy many vacations and cruises together. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved his time spent on the water or in the woods with friends and family. Jim was a very talented builder that took advantage of completing many projects throughout the years.
Jim was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sayre.
He was predeceased by his parents and his father-in-law, Ray Bodie.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jeryl (Bodie) Mullen; his children, Daran Mullen of North Carolina, Kylene (Justin) Ward of Sayre, Ryan (Holly Snyder) Mullen of Sayre; grandson Bodie James Ward of Sayre; mother-in-law, Betty Bodie of Honesdale; siblings, Ruth (Cliff) Casterline of Athens, Jerry (Sue) Mullen of Georgia, Sue (Dale) Wilson of Arizona, Diane (Rocky) Covey of Monroeton; brother-in-law, Randy (Deb) Bodie of Honesdale; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, Pa., on Sept. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Melinda Artman presiding. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. John Lutheran Church or Guthrie Hospice, who took special care of Jim at home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jim’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.