Esther Mae (Whipple) Frisbie, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after suffering with extended illness.
Esther was born to Ora F. Sr. and Hilda L. (Garris) Whipple on Jan. 14, 1949 in Sayre, Pa. She was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Athens Area High School in 1968. Growing up, she enjoyed going to the Keystone skating rink and the Sayre swimming pool, which is where she met her husband.
Esther and Marcus R. Frisbie of Sayre, Pa., married on Nov. 30, 1968. They had four children: Michelle, Jonathan, Stephanie, and Marcus. She has resided in the Valley for most of her life, with the exception of living in Delta Junction, Alaska (1980), and Asheboro, N.C. (1996).
In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed drawing, painting, crocheting, genealogy, but mostly gardening in her flower beds and watching the birds and wildlife from her kitchen table.
She was employed as a nurse’s aide for 11 years, before retiring. She then worked in the kitchen at Tioga Downs for a few years.
Esther joins her parents Ora F. Sr. and Hilda L. Whipple, father-in-law Marcus C. Frisbie, brothers-in-law Charles G. Frisbie and Robert B. Roof, sister-in-law Susan M. Simko, and son-in-law Jeffery S. Plouse in heaven.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Marcus R. Frisbie; her children, Michelle Plouse (Waverly, N.Y.), Jonathan (Heather) Frisbie (Leroy, Pa.), Stephanie (Gregory) Bernardo (Denton, Texas), and Marcus J. (Cheri) Frisbie (Canton, Pa.); her grandchildren, her pride and joys, Jonathan Conner, Benjamin Theopheles, Todd Tyler Jr., Matthew Frisbie, Taylor Bernardo, Jordyn Bernardo, Gavin McFall, Zachary Porter, Dylan Frisbie, Lakota Frisbie, Layla Frisbie, Marcus Frisbie, Ellieona Frisbie, Jazmyn Frisbie, Austin Frisbie, Savannah Frisbie, and Nevaeh Frisbie; her siblings, Ora F. (Delores) Whipple Jr., JoAnn (Fred Sr.) Bohlayer, Richard (Marlena) Whipple Sr., Mary Jane Roof, and David (Cathy) Whipple Sr.; her mother-in-law, Arlene Ogden; her sisters-in-law, Sandy (Ronald) Scrivener and Debbie (James) Scrivener; along with several other relatives and friends.
Family will be hosting a celebration of life at her home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 starting at 12 p.m. Feel free to stop by to pay your respects throughout the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marcus R. Frisbie, 23 Frisbie Lane, Sayre, PA 18840 or donations to the American Lung Association.
Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, Pa.