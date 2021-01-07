Nancy C. Polasky, 80, of Huntersville, N.C., formerly of Sayre, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C., following an extended period of declining health.
She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Ruth Duggan Dewitt and her sister, Linda Dewitt Parsons. Her beloved pets Heidi and Savannah also predeceased her.
Nancy is survived by her daughters Vicky (William) Prigg of Huntersville, N.C., and Diane Tuttle of Denver, N.C., her son Bruce Polasky (Liana Sonnberger) of Berwyn, Ill., granddaughter Kristi Twigger, grandsons Ryan (Melissa) Prigg, Tyler Prigg and Justin Tuttle, all of North Carolina, and Brian Tuttle of Kentucky, nieces Kristine (Curtis) Hamilton and Kathryn (Rich) Wellhouse of Virginia, along with several aunts and cousins.
Nancy spent her entire life in the Valley until moving to North Carolina in 2017. She graduated from Sayre High School in 1958. Nancy was the receptionist for Dr. A.V. Orlando before her employment as a medical secretary/transcriptionist at the Guthrie Clinic, where she worked until her retirement.
Nancy loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was an avid NY Mets fan. She was a member of the Sons of Italy. She enjoyed reading books.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will follow Tioga Point Cemetery following the graveside service.
