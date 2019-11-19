Rose Hannis, 97, of 111 Garden St. Sayre, Pa. passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Rose was born in Sayre on May 13, 1922, the daughter of Elias Obuch and Mary Dubec Obuch. She attended Sayre High School and in early years was employed by the Blue Swan and Sayre Lingerie.
Rose devoted her life to caring for and raising her family. Rose was a lifelong member of the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre, the St. Catherine’s Club and the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. She loved gardening, needlework, crocheting scrubbies, cooking, and was very well known for pie making and rhubarb jam. Rose will also be remembered as an avid New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by her children, Helen Sides of Sayre, Irene Slocum and husband David of Sayre, Michael Hannis and wife Jennifer of Sayre, special niece and Goddaughter, Susan Novak Hogan of Waverly, several nieces and nephews, her granddogs, Josie and Yogi.
In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Peter Hannis on November 17, 1986, brothers, Joseph, John “Jerry”, and Paul Obuch and sisters, Helen Novak, Mary Pryslopsky and Tillie Masluk.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre.
A Mass of the Divine Liturgy will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre with the Rev. Robert Moreno, Pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Ascension of Our Lord Church, 108 N. Higgins Ave. Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Rose Hannis.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.