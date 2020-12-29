Brandon Wayne Roberts, 36, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Brandon bravely faced prolonged illness, however, his body succumbed to his failing health conditions that have plagued his life through recent months.
Brandon is predeceased by his nephew Jagger Roberts-Wright, and they are both now riding the trails of heaven together.
Surviving are parents Margo Chilson and Wayne Roberts, his children Tiler and Lyvia Roberts, sister Brittany Roberts, nephew Ryker Roberts, and grandparents Richard and Carolyn Chilson, Edward Roberts and Victoria Todd.
Those that had the opportunity to know Brandon could not help to be taken in with his witty charm, warm personality, and heart melting smile and laugh. Brandon’s passion was anything with a motor and wheels, his passion also became his career as a mechanic in the Binghamton area.
A memorial service will be held at Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, in Athens, Pa., on Saturday, Jan. 2 at noon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Brandon’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.