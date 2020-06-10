Thomas Michael Palumbo, 60, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home following declining health.
Tom was born in Wellsboro, Pa. on September 19, 1959, the oldest son of the late Thomas and Marlene Seeley Palumbo. Tom was a graduate of Waverly High School with the Class of 1977 and served honorably for 13 years with the U.S. Army including the Army Reserve as a Behavioral Sciences Specialist SP-5. He continued his education at BOCES/School of Practical Nursing where he received his diploma in 1987 and earned a Bachelor of Business degree in Healthcare Administration from Trinity College & University in 2001. Tom was a highly skilled Licensed Practical Nurse in a variety of clinical settings and was a quality control and risk management specialist. His last place of employment was with the Elmira Psychiatric Center in Elmira, N.Y.
Tom was a lifetime advocate for veterans and as “a voice for the voiceless” on issues of social justice. He received appointment to the National Selective Services Board and was elected to the National Board of Veterans for Peace. Tom mobilized relief efforts for hurricane and disaster recovery, including three times to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
Tom is survived by three brothers, John (Mary Kay), Greg (Lorraine) all of Waverly and Jeff Palumbo of New York City, his partner, Ann Williams of Virginia Beach, Va., niece, Danielle Palumbo, and nephews, Kyle and Chris Palumbo all of Waverly, beloved aunts, Marylou Duffy of Marietta, Ga., Virginia (Andy) Schliecker of Waverly, also Mark (Pat) Seeley and Helen Pratt all of Knoxville, Pa. as well as several loving cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Tom’s honor may be directed to Norfolk Catholic Worker c/o Kim Williams, 1321 W. 38th St., Norfolk, VA 23508 or to Veterans for Peace, c/o Michael McPherson, Executive Director, 1304 N. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63107.
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre, Pa. is assisting the Palumbo Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.