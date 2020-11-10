Crescenza Gregorio, 88, of 128 Providence St., Waverly, New York left her earthly journey to join her creator and family on November 7, 2020. She died peacefully with her beloved daughter at her side.
Crescenza was born February 1, 1932 in Sassinoro, Italy to the late Paolina Soprano and Nicola Cusano. She grew up on her parents’ farm with her two sisters.
On March 26th, 1951, she married the love of her life, Domenico Gregorio. After living through the hardships of WWII, in 1952 she immigrated to Montevideo, Uruguay, 1½ years after her husband Domenico. For 25 years, they made a home and began raising a family. On March 31, 1975, Crescenza and her family were sponsored by her sister Domenica and immigrated to the United States for search of better healthcare. One of her proudest moments was when she and her daughter proudly became naturalized U.S. citizens on November 16, 1994.
Throughout her life, both in Uruguay and the United States, her greatest joys were caring for her family, sharing the gift of her Italian foods and culture. She loved to work in her vegetable, herb, and flower gardens. She would spend hours planting, weeding, watering and finally harvesting her vegetables and fresh herbs. In the fall, she got to see the fruits of her labors as she spent much time canning and making her specialty tomato sauce which many enjoyed. Throughout the years, she baked endless Italian cookies and shared them with family and friends, delivering them during the holidays. One could walk into her kitchen and in no time, she would be able to provide delicious food with ingredients from her kitchen. She was also well known for her garlic pizza which was enjoyed at the many dinners. She was the happiest being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a devoted mother and caregiver for her beloved son, Angelo, for 24 years of his illness.
Crescenza, along with her husband, worked at Paxar in Sayre, Pa. cleaning and maintaining the grounds, especially the lawn and flowers. She was able to travel to Florida, Italy, and Uruguay to visit family and reunite with her parents. Throughout the years, she was able to enjoy many visits from family from the city and from her homeland.
Despite many challenges in life, Crescenza’s unwavering faith and love of God was evident. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish at St. James in Waverly, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Domenico on May 3rd, 1993, her son Angelo on January 1, 1994, sister Domenica Mastrantuono in November of 2017 and her special sister-in- law Juana in January of 2020.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Celeste G. Cunningham and husband Joe who was like a son to her from Sayre, Pa. and her sister Giuseppina Pisano in Sassinoro, Italy. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and several beloved cousins, family and friends who were constant companions through phone calls and visits.
There will be no calling hours and a private funeral mass and burial will be held at the discretion of the family. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Crescenza’s name are asked to kindly consider: Blessed Trinity at Saint James Church in Waverly (Blessed Trinity/St. Patrick Parish 309 Front St. Owego, NY 13827) or Stray Haven in Waverly, N.Y. (Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892)
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.