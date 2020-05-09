Mario Ramano “Cisco” Ciardi, 90, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre following a brief illness.
He was born on May 27, 1929 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Francesco and Rose (Cocchi) Ciardi.
Cisco was employed by Ingersoll Rand, Athens retiring after 42 years of service. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War.
Cisco was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, owning 56 different motorcycles in his lifetime, and riding for over 60 years. He loved riding his bicycle. He enjoyed being on the water canoeing and kayaking.
He is predeceased by his brothers Quido Ciardi and Arthur Ciardi.
Mario is survived by his former spouse, companion and caregiver, Nancy (Northrup) Hildebrant, daughter, Cynthia Ciardi-Wolcott of Schenectady, N.Y., son, Nicholas Ciardi of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren, Andrew Ciardi, Derek (Stephanie) Ciardi, Cassandra Wolcott, Jennifer (Nick) Smith, and Daniel Wolcott, great-grandchildren, Zachary, Isabella, Mitchell, and Cameron, and several nieces and a nephew.
There will be a graveside service at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Epiphany Cemetery, Sayre, Pa.
