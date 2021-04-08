Karen Cooley passed away on April 1, 2021 at the age of 73 in Saratoga Springs Hospital.
Karen was born on May 17, 1947 in Sayre, graduated from Sayre High School in 1965, and was a lifelong resident of Sayre. She spent her last two years in Ballston Spa, N.Y. after suffering a massive heart attack in January 2019.
Karen was well known in the automotive business, having worked at AC Smith’s Auto Parts, State Line Auto Auction, and many years at Haner’s Auto Sales for her dear friend Bruce Haner. She was recently recognized for her service as a member of the Sayre Zoning Hearing Board, having served for 44 years, longer than any other citizen of the Borough.
She is survived by her daughter Heather Gorman of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., her son Nicklas Cooley of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., her grandchildren Ryan and Katharyn Gorman; her brother and sister-in-law James “Butch” and Maggie Talada, her sister and brother-in-law Patty and Bobby Twigg, sister-in-law Vicki Coviello; her nieces Lelani Talada, Karleigh (Jon) Antista, Kristin (Matt) Donato; her nephews Jamie Talada, Steven Talada, James Twigg; her great nieces Taylor Talada, Luciana Antista; and her great nephews Cameron Antista and Joseph Donato.
Karen was predeceased by her parents James and Helen Beardsley Talada and her brother William Talada.
Memorial services are pending due to COVID and Karen’s choice to donate her body to Albany Medical College. Donations may be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation for the cardiology or pulmonology department.