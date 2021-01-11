Lori Lyn Robinson, 56, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Friday January 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
She was born July 25, 1964, in Sayre, Pennsylvania the daughter of Ernest Robinson and Sheila Hunsinger Slawta.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Sabin and Mary Robinson, Robert and Lucille Hunsinger, brother William D. Slawta, stepfather Michael J. Slawta, Uncle Steven Robinson, and longtime family friend Robert M. Johnson.
Lori is survived by her parents Ernest (Pam Goldsmith) Robinson of Sayre, Pa. and Sheila Slawta of Waverly, N.Y., much beloved son Matt McCabe of Waverly, N.Y., brother Rob (Julie Hugaboom) Robinson of Charlotte, NC, niece Kaylie Robinson, also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lori worked for many years at Toshiba, earned her associate degree, and subsequently began her career with Guthrie. She was an active member of the local VFW and American Legion. Lori was involved with the Audie J. Mincer PTSD/Cancer Awareness Benefit Charity. She loved camping, enjoyed spending time with her friends and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Friends and family may call Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Please follow CDC guidelines for the visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Melinda Artman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nancy Quattrini Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 Resource Department Attention: Danielle Hickey.
