When someone you love becomes a memory…. the memory becomes a treasure --
Janice Rose McCabe, 68, formerly of Sayre, Pa., joined the parade of angels on June 18 after a brief battle with cancer. Janice was born on June 2, 1953, to Joan (Kirby) and John McCabe in Johnstown, Pa.
Janice worked at Penn-York Opportunities in Sayre Pa., and ARC of Chemung/Schuyler New York. She was always very proud of her work and had many friends with the people she worked with.
Janice had a smile that could light the room and loved an adventure and good food. She participated in may cruises and vacations where she was able to see and taste the world. Janice also loved a good hockey game and was a frequent fan at the Elmira Jackals games.
Janice was also very proud of her large extended Irish family. Reminiscing about shenanigans with cousins at “the farm” in Litchfield, Pa. was one of her favorite pastimes. Janice had the ability to remember everyone she ever met and was the family historian, recalling names, birthdays, and anniversaries.
Janice was predeceased by her parents and sister, Marilynn McCabe.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family, especially her stepmother Eva McCabe; sisters Chris (Bill) Mahoney and Roseann (Bryan) Cole; nieces and nephews Eric Mahoney, Lindsey (Nick) Zuccala, Jacob Cole, Kelby (Kegan) Brink, and Joshua Cole; and her favorite of all, her great nephew Oliver Brink.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 6 p.m. with Deacon Michael Donovan officiating. Janice will be laid to rest with her parents at the Epiphany Cemetery in Sayre, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Penn-York Opportunities, 101 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. 18810 in loving memory of Janice Rose McCabe.