Madeline M. Nothstein, 71, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home following a brief illness.
She was born on September 28, 1949, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Lewis and Lura (Elliott) Cole.
Madeline was the longtime Activity Director at ElderWood. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and going to the casino.
She is predeceased by her sister; Frances Johnson, brother; David Lyle Cole, sister-in-law; Karen Cole, brothers; Charlie Nichols and Arthur Cole, Sr., brother-in-law; Charles Arnold, and sister-in-law; Anna Cole.
Madeline is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years; Barry Nothstein, son; Todd Nothstein, son and daughter-in-law; Jeremy and Kari Nothstein, and daughter and son-in-law; Lura and Bill Whipple, grandsons; William Whipple, Jr., Tyler Whipple, and Nicholas Whipple, and granddaughter; Hayden Nothstein. She is also survived by her sister; Ida Arnold, brother; Aubrey Cole, brother and sister-in-law; Art and Nancy Cole, brother; Keith Cole, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Kathy and Dan “Pete” Knolles, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 11pam-1pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
