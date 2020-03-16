Steven R. Zobel, 58, of Chemung passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Joann Ackerman Zobel.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Belote Zobel of Chemung; children, Elyse (Joey) Thompson of Va., Megan (Roy) Zobel of Montour Falls, Andrew Zobel of Chemung and Erinne (Rory) Gibson of Pine City; step-children, Andrew Puusalu of Dryden, Jacob (Danielle) Puusalu of Fla., Michael Puusalu of South Korea, Sara (Art) Baughman of Md., Nicholas Puusalu of Endicott and Jonathon Puusalu of Waverly; sisters, Linda Williamson of Horseheads, Kathy (Stan) Curren of Chemung and Sandy (Adrian) Mitchell of Horseheads; along with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve graduated from Waverly High School in 1979 and went on to work at Philadelphia Sales in Waverly and was a volunteer fire fighter with the Chemung Volunteer Fire Department. He then become a correctional officer with the Chemung County Jail for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching the NY Jets, bird watching and was an observer of life. Steve enjoyed his friends, sitting out on the back porch and could always make you laugh with his great sense of humor. One of his favorite times of the week was the weekend when he got to spend it with his granddaughter, Alivia.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, March 20th from 2 to 4 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A memorial service to honor Steve’s life will be held on Friday, March 20th at 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with pastor Randy Stilson officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Steve’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com