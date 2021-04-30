Virginia Dale Robinson, 70, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born on September 16, 1950 to the late Jesse Robinson and Virginia (Talada) Robinson and raised in the Valley area.
Virginia was an avid baseball fan, specifically the NY Mets. She loved crocheting, knitting, and different crafts. Virginia was a staunch Democrat.
She is predeceased by her sister Bonnie Robinson Burlingame.
Virginia is survived by her nieces Jennifer Hunsinger, Beth (Newt) Condict, great niece Iris Kohan, great nephews Newton V and Noah, favorite cousin Lynne, special cousins Gigi and Robin and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at World’s End State Park, 82 Cabin Bridge Road, Forksville, Pa. beginning at noon on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or www.diabetes.org or American Cancer Society, 19th West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019 or www.cancer.org.
