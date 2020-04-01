Lloyd Douglas “Doug” Campbell, 65, of Scranton, Pa., formerly of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 following a brief illness.
He was born on May 10, 1954 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Frank D. and Eleanor (Everett) Campbell.
Doug was a resident of Allied Services in Scranton, Pa. for many years. He loved to color.
Doug is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Elaine and Gary Wilson of Athens, Pa., Robert and Carole Campbell of Midlothian, Va., Norman and Sharon Campbell of Forrest City, Pa., Frank and Amy Campbell of Wallingford, C.T., James and Corlis Campbell of Athens, Pa., Elizabeth and David Fatzinger of Macunsie, Pa., Carol Campbell of Windsor Locks, C.T., Catherine Campbell of Windsor, C.T., and Joan Brignola of Athens, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.