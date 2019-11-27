Gary R. Wiles, 70, of Sayre, Pa., passed away at his home following an extended illness on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
He was born on July 11, 1949 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Howard L. and Emma E. (Merrill) Wiles.
Gary was a graduate of Athens Area High School. Following graduation, he entered the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Stroehmann’s Bakery until his retirement. Gary was a member of the American Legion and the AMVETS. Gary’s special hobby was time spent in his garden at his mom and dad’s place.
He is predeceased by stepdaughter, Robin Kelley; and brothers-in-law, Norman Haskell and Don Farmer; and nephews, Rob Cyr Jr., Tate Troutman, and Ian Wiles.
Gary is survived by his children, David and Melanie Wiles of Clayton, N.C., Carrie and Luke Thayer of Wake Forest, N.C., and Matthew and Heidi Wiles of Milan, Pa.; grandchildren, Amanda, Caeden, Keaton, and Meghan. He is also survived by his siblings, Doris Greer of Athens, Pa., Louise Haskell of Owego, N.Y., Arlene Farmer of Talladega, Ala., Richard (Bobbie) Wiles of Moyock, N.C., Patricia (Ray) Middaugh of Owego, N.Y., Kenneth (Sue) Wiles of Lake Wales, Fla., Ronald (Theresa) Wiles of Athens, Pa., Deborah (Jay) Barnhart of Hummelstown, Pa., and Clifford (Marilyn) Wiles of Mansfield, Pa.
He will be missed by all those who loved “Gooey.”
At Gary’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
A special thanks to Gary’s friends and family who watched over him during his time of illness.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.