Graceson John Brotzman, 64, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his home with his devoted wife and caregiver by his side, following an extended illness.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1955 in Elmira, N.Y., the son of Gerald and Mary Lou (Black) Brotzman.
Graceson was a veteran of the Navy and Army, serving during the Vietnam War and retiring in 1988. During his military career, he held many positions, including being a local recruiter for the Army. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Graceson loved watching the news almost 24/7. He enjoyed playing basketball. Graceson was an avid reader, especially history books. In his younger years, he was a Boy Scout and remained in the program as a Troop Leader and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Graceson was raised in the Episcopal Church and attended Sayre Christian Church.
He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Brotzman; mother, Mary Lou Wright; stepfather, John Wright; and sister, Johnna Bobick.
Graceson is survived by his wife, Judy (Mosier) Brotzman, at home; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Bruce Sims of California; son, Carl Brotzman of Trucksville, Pa.; grandchildren, Breanna Brotzman of Ames, Iowa, Ariel Brotzman of Trucksville, Pa., Darian Sims of California and Ashton Brotzman of Athens, Pa.; stepchildren, Michael Dolan of Sayre, Pa., and Richard Dolan of Athens, Pa.; step-grandchildren, Brice Wilbur of Waverly, N.Y., Serenity Dolan of Florida, Temprance Dolan of Florida, Zophia McIntire of Sayre, Pa., Ella Dolan of Sayre, Pa., Zaden Dolan of Sayre, Pa., Skyler Dolan of Athens, Pa., Thomas Dolan of Athens, Pa., Kiley Dolan of Athens, Pa., Lilah Dolan of Athens, Pa., and special buddy, Marshall Armitage. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Aaron and Denise Brotzman of Athens, Pa., and Elwood “Woody” and Suzanne Brotzman of Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Dick Winslow; nephew, Aaron Brotzman of Athens, Pa.; niece, Kristi Barton of Virginia; niece and her husband, Sherry and Jim Hyland of Jersey Shore, Pa.; aunt, Lucille Barnstead of Elmira, N.Y.; many cousins; and his beloved dog companion, Samuel Adams Brotzman, and his cat, Zoe.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.