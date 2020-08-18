Susan M Fogel, 63, of Waverly N.Y., Passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 following complications of an extended illness. She went into the light surrounded by love, passing on her strength to her beloved and friends.
Susan was predeceased by her parents Peter and Sylvia Menio.
Susan is survived by her wife Debra Twigg at home. Daughters: Jessica and husband Stephen Angelo, Katie Fogel and husband Sean Mattio. Granddaughter: Ada Angelo. Siblings: Peter Jr. and wife Nancy Menio, Thomas Sr. and wife Debbie Menio, Diane and husband Mark Garvin.
Susan is remembered as a vibrant, caring, intelligent mother, wife, and friend who loved and lived life to the fullest. She was employed at Guthrie for many years and eventually joined the Impact Advisors group helping create specialized programs for hospitals across the country. This allowed her to follow one of her deepest passions – traveling. One of her most cherished trips was an exuberant adventure to Alaska with her wife and partner. She also had many international trips with her children that will provide cherished memories. Time with her kids and granddaughter were always especially special to her.
Susan was also a valued and caring member of our community. A fixture in the downtown area of Waverly. She was a co-founder of the Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Teaoga development, Crooked River Co-op in Waverly N.Y. And was often seen participating at many local events and activities. Those of us honored to have known her will never forget her wonderful gourmet cooking, working on puzzles with her or being beaten by her at our favorite card games. Her dogs, Ruby and Libby, will miss those cool and quiet evenings with her on the patio overlooking the lovely valley and hills. She will be deeply missed and her memory cherished.
Please consider a donation to www.curePSP.org in loving memory of Susan M Fogel
