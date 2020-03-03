Gerald O. Holton, 74, of Waverly passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald U. and Lulu White Holton; and his brother, Larry Holton.
Jerry is survived by Susan Bombacie of Waverly; daughter, Renee (Tim) Ricks of Elmira; stepchildren, Jennifer (Dewayne) Becker of Waverly and Dusty (Ashley) Bombacie of Waverly; brother, Gary (Teresa) Holton of West Virginia; sister, Sally Howe of Gibson, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Brandon (Tristan) Ricks, Isabella Garvey, Jillian Becker and Carter Bombacie; along with several nieces and nephews.
Jerry enjoyed old cars, gardening, landscaping, his animals and being in the outdoors.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Shepherd Creek Chapel, Route 34, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Gerald’s life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd Creek Chapel, Route 34, Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Gerald’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.