Eleanor V. Phillips, 83, of Sayre, Pa. went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor, Troy, following a period of declining health.
She was born on November 11, 1936 in East Smithfield, Pa., the daughter of the late Homer and Mabel (Kitchin) Wilcox.
Eleanor was employed with Sayre Lingerie in Sayre and Westinghouse in Elmira, prior to retiring. She was a faithful and dedicated Christian who loved the Lord. Her love and loyalty for her husband, family and those around her was a witness of her faith. She was a kind, gentle, soft spoken woman whose faith never wavered. Eleanor was a member of the Fassett Baptist Church in Gillett, serving as the Secretary for the Women’s Group and on many of the other boards at various times. She enjoyed sewing and quilt making.
She is predeceased by her son, Douglas Paul Phillips, granddaughter, Renee Phillips, sisters, Esther Cooper and Vivian Wilcox and brothers-in-law, Richard Bell, Delos Vinson, and Gerald Alexander.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gerald “Jerry” Phillips at home, daughter and son-in-law, Virginia “Ginger” and Bob Grappone of Crestview, Fla., sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Karen Phillips of Kingsport, Tenn., Ronald and Joan Phillips of Fair Oaks, Ca., Richard and Donna Phillips of Dover, Del., daughter, Dawn Tillinghast of Sayre, Pa., and son and daughter-in-law, Scott Phillips and Lynzie Nelson of Bentley Creek, Pa., several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister, Virginia Bell, brother and sister-in-law, George and Mary Wilcox, sister, Wanda Alexander, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Fassett Baptist Church, 36089 PA-14, Gillett, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Persaud and Rev. John Ford co-officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Hanlon Hill Cemetery, Gillett, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to the: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, F17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org/donate.