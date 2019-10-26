Joseph Patrick Brink, 42, of Gainesville, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
He leaves behind his devastated parents, Larry and Eileen Brink of Athens, Pa., his siblings, Pamela and Algie LaBrasca of Pittsburgh, Pa., Jason and Hope Brink of Berne, N.Y., and Thomas and Bonnie Brink of Nowata, Okla. He also leaves behind 3 nieces, 4 nephews and many friends.
Joe has served in the U.S. Army as a Tanker and was recently working in construction.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon for a period of visitation with the family at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
He was very proud of his service to our country, in lieu of flowers, please help us to honor disabled veterans by a donation in Joseph’s memory to: secure.dav.org.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.