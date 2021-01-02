With great sadness, we mourn the loss of Les H. Shaffer, 69, of Waverly, New York who passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 with his wife by his side.
He was born on January 28, 1951, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Thomas and Euleta (MCloe) Shaffer
Les was a loyal friend and family man. Known as Papa to his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he loved keeping up with and spending time with them. He enjoyed working on cars and riding his Harley.
He is predeceased by his daughters; Mona Dowie and Sarah Shaffer, sisters; Roberta Desisti and Lucinda Shaffer, and two brothers; Thomas and Douglas Shaffer.
Les is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years; Katherine (DePumpo) Shaffer, son and daughter-in-law; Les M. and Tayna Shaffer, grandchildren; Kesley Shaffer, Leslee Shaffer, Armond Cortez, and Amaya Southworth, and great-grandchildren; Keilanna Peppard and Jake Spencer. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law; James and June Shaffer and William and Cindy Shaffer, brother; Dean Shaffer, sisters and brothers-in-law; Marlene and Thomas Quattrini, Grace and Paul Gardner, and Shelley and Tyler Fraley, sister; Betty Shaffer, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa..
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com