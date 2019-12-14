Margaret (Peggy) Corl, 78 of Pine City, NY, formerly of Sayre, PA and widow of the late Louis L. Corl, passed away on December 11, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Peggy enjoyed the company of her dog, Zoe, and that of her best friend, Sandy Schuler, who passed away in September.
Family and Friends are invited to share memories and final goodbyes on Thursday, December 19 at Tomasso’s in Waverly, New York from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
