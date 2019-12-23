Florence “Suzie” Carl Montanye, 87, of Waverly passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Riverview Nursing Home in Owego, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank F. Sr. and Hazel Sprague Carl; husband, Harold L. Montanye; son, Robert L. Montanye; and grandson, William Smith.
Florence is survived by her children, Charles (Viki) Montanye, Joyce Shields, William Montanye, Mary (Dave) Clark and Susanna (John) Lane; grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Richard, Dianna, Roger, Melissa, Harold, Teddy, Michelle, Jonathan, Dominic, Angie, Samuel and Anthony; and several great-grandchildren.
She was a loving person who was always making sure people were taken care of. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved music and singing. She was a member of the Chemung Valley Senior Citizens, Inc.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made to Riverview Manor, Activities Department, 510 5th Ave, Owego, NY 13827. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Florence’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com