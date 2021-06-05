Bonnie L. Mullinex, 74, of Athens, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.
She was born on August 24, 1946, in Forkston, Pa., the daughter of the late Orval and Alberta (Goss) Johnson.
The full obituary will run in a later edition.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com