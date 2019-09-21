Barbara Wysocki, 80, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with her loving husband of 61 years, Joe “Curly” Wysocki, by her side.
Barb was born to Edward and Dorothy Madigan on Oct. 9, 1938 in Waverly, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her sister, Julia; brothers, Doug and Jesse; daughter, Lisa Shedden; and sons, Joe and Don Wysocki.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Theresa; son, Bob; grandchildren, Maddox, Olivia, Blake and Tyler; and great-grandson, Donald.
There will be no services at this time.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barb’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.