James William Krapf, 79, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born April 17, 1941 in Tamaqua, Pa., son of (late) James and Mable (Steffy) Krapf.
James attended Coaldale High School and then attended The Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, graduating in 1963. James was a pharmacist at Fays, Eckerd Drug and Rite Aid in Athens before retiring. Everyone will remember him as “Big Jim” and he was very active in his children’s school activities. James married the love of his life, June, on Jan. 26, 1963. James and June were married for 57 wonderful years where they created an amazing family.
James was an active member of the Valley United Presbyterian Church. He loved to travel and go camping. James had great joy in trains; he has a large train platform in his garage that he would run for his children and grandchildren. James was a loving, supportive and caring husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and member of the community. His passing comes as a tremendous loss and he will deeply be missed by all who knew him.
James is survived by his loving wife, June, and fur baby Angel; children, James W. Krapf II (Missy), Joel Krapf, Jodie Krapf, Janet Thompson (Brian), Jennifer Altieri (Jason) and Judy Riley (Patrick). He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Samantha, Brandon R., Brandon T., Kendall, Kyrie, Madison, David, Payton, Emily, Ameilia and Witten.
James was predeceased by his parents, sisters Betty (PA) James and Jean (John) Yanik, nephew John Yanik and fur babies Gizmo and Taya.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family will be having a private ceremony. Family is planning to have a celebration of life on his birthday in April 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Valley United Presbyterian Church.
