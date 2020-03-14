Heaven gained another angel, Dawn Marie Alliger, 82, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on March 11, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late John and Elaine Havens on Nov. 14, 1937 in Sayre, Pa.
Dawn graduated from Athens High School in 1955. She is one of eight children. She is survived by Judy Ford, Carleton Havens, Carolyn Griffith, Cindy Basinger, Robin Jones, and Susan Vargo.
She is predeceased by Shirley Wolff, and Linda Ellsworth.
She was preceded in death by her loving partner Robert (Tunk) Northrup of 26 years in 2019. They lived together in Waverly, N.Y., and spent their winters in Barefoot Bay, Fla.
Dawn was a retired school bus driver at Horseheads High School and Waverly Central School for over 30 years.
Dawn is survived by her children Linn Powers of Barefoot Bay, Fla., Michael Ludwig of Waverly, N.Y., Mari Buckland of Louisville, Ky., Louie Martin of Waverly, N.Y. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mystina O’Buckley, Christopher O’Buckley, Kimberly Potter, John Powers, Cole, Bella, Sophia and Troy Northrup; and her six great-grandchildren, Callie O’Buckley, Landon Haynes, Skylar and Addysen Potter, Shae Keith, and Khloe James.
She had a great love for her cats Dallas and Beau. She was passionate about gardening, traveling with her partner, and the Dallas Cowboys. Dawn was a longtime member of Athens Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all that knew her.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family during the summer at Tioga Point Cemetery. The family will announce the details in the newspaper.