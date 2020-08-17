Stephen P. Belles, Sr., 73, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 14, 1947 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Charles and Adeline (VanHousen) Belles
Stephen was a long-time member of the Sayre Sportsman Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting. Following his retirement from Stroehmann’s Bakery, he became the owner of Waverly News.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Belles, Jr.
Stephen is survived by his children; Stephen (Melissa) Belles, Jr., Tammy Allen, and Sean Belles all of Sayre, Pa.; his grandchildren; Adrianna, Miranda, Stephen III, Jennifer, Matthew, and Madeline.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Followed by private burial services.
Burial will be in Barton Cemetery, Barton, New York.
Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831 or to Guthrie Hospice.
