Zane E. Morgan, 45, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on September 14, 1975, in Elmira, NY, the son of Donald and Cindy (Peters) Morgan.
Zane loved spending time outdoors with his daughters, especially on the softball fields practicing. He never missed any of his girls sporting events including traveling to out of town events. He enjoyed hunting and camping with his family and cousin, Joey Peters and family. Zane was a 1994 graduate of Athens High School and obtained his Associates Degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. He was a well-known self-employed contractor in the area. Zane helped with the processing of the Maple Syrup, beef cows, and every spring during the pancake days.
Zane is survived by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 20 years Michelle at home, daughters Mackenzie and Megan at home, parents Donald and Cindy Morgan, sister Melanie Morgan, father-in-law and mother-in-law Greg and Mary Fay, brothers-in-law Jeff Fay (Christy Gilman), and Curt (Stephanie) Fay, nephew Benjamin, niece Alexandria, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best friend James Lanahan and his family.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Josh Householder of the Athens Wesleyan Church officiating.
