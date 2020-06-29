Patricia Irish White, 92, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Aden and Louie Webbe Irish; husband, Albert White; her daughter, Bertha A. Burgess; her son, Arthur White; her sisters, Helen MacKenzie and Marian Austin.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Ron) Ellers of Chemung; son, James (Susan) White of Vestal; sisters, Betty Williams of Cayuga, N.Y. and Barbara Smith of Auburn; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patricia waitressed at O’Brien’s Inn in Waverly and ran a boarding house for many years in Waverly. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and gardening. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. Patricia was known as “Grandma White,” she was the grandma of her block and wherever she was. She loved her grandkids and all kids.
At Patricia's request there will be no services.