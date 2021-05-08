Jaymz Maurice Altieri, 15, of East Smithfield passed away on May 5, 2021.
He was born on September 23, 2005 in Sayre, Pa., the son of James and Bethany (Race) Altieri.
Jaymz was a ninth grade student at Athens Area High School and was a part of the football and wrestling programs. Jaymz was a kind, caring, and happy young man, who enjoyed making people happy, cheering them up, and giving a helping hand whenever needed. Whenever anyone needed anything, his immediate response was: OK, I’LL BE RIGHT THERE!
He volunteered at Robert Packer Hospital. He loved entertaining all with his magic tricks and his many antics. Jaymz was always self-motivated to learn and educate himself in many different areas. He self-taught himself Morse Code, Sign Language, First Aid, and CPR.
Jaymz enjoyed spending time with his Pop and Nana, his family, and his friends. He was an avid video gamer, loved playing video games with his dad, playing cards with his mom, and enjoyed collecting all types of knives. Jaymz loved playing practical jokes, and no one was safe from being a part of them.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Maurice and Marlea Race and paternal grandparents William and Sharon Altieri.
Jaymz will be forever in the hearts of his devoted parents, James and Bethany Altieri, adopted grandparents Walt “Pop” and Sue “Nana” Wittie, aunts and uncles Donald and Amy Race, Lynette (Race) and John Hillyard, and Cheryl (Altieri) and Matthew Strope, “adopted” aunts and uncles Scott and Penney Geiss, Floyd McDonald, and Timothy and Shannon Cahill, and great-uncle and his spouse John and Carolyn Altieri, cousins Aaron, Kaylynn, Calvin, and Clayton, his “adopted” siblings Elizabeth, Emily, Maddy, Becky, James, Nate, Perry, and Katie, his best friends Slade and Eli, and all the lives he touched in a special way that are too numerous to list.
A Time to Celebrate Jaymz’ life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jaymz’ memory to Athens Area School District Wrestling Team Program, Harlan-Rowe Middle School, 100 Canal Street, Athens, PA 18810, Att.: Coach Jeremiah Serfas.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com