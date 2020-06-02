Ryker Miles Johnson, age 1 ½ years, beloved son of Natalie and Brad Johnson of North Towanda Township, Pa. passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Ryker was a very loving, innocent, and most intelligent little boy who easily touched, warmed, and won the hearts of all he met with his positive energy and enthusiastic spirit. His unique facial expressions and the “rolling of his eyes” provided a glimpse into his soft, ”always happy”, and at times mischievous personality. Ryker gave life meaning and purpose. His love for his family was pure and abundant and the love of his family for him, immeasurable! Ryker loved being outdoors and playing with his friends and family, Big Trucks, fireworks and especially music with favorite songs that he would dance to. Born in Sayre, Pa. on November 9, 2018, his time here was brief, yet Ryker leaves behind a lifetime of cherished and comforting memories.
Ryker’s family includes his mother and father, Natalie and Brad Johnson, siblings, Noah, Taylor, Madison, Carson, Garrett and Kohen, maternal grandmother, Ronda Lee Forrest Johnson, maternal great-grandmothers, Roberta Johnson and Genevieve Pierce, paternal grandmother, Grace Gustin Johnson, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ryker was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Darin Lynn Johnson, maternal grandmother, Hila Pierce, paternal grandfather, Henry Johnson, maternal great grandfathers, Dyton “Dyke’ Pierce and Admiral “Bill” Johnson.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Kitty Keller of the Ulster United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com