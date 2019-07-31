Raymond L. “Ray” Kuykendall Jr., 82, formerly of Athens, Pa., passed away on July 28, 2019 at the Bath Veterans Center, Bath, N.Y.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1936 in Towanda, Pa., the son of the late Raymond L. Sr. and Grace (Carner) Kuykendall.
Ray graduated from New Albany High School, Class of 1954. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He then re-entered the service and served three tours on Swift Boats during the Vietnam War. He was a Bronze Star recipient and served a total of 15 years in the U.S. Navy.
After he was discharged from the service, he was employed with the Department of Justice as a U.S. Marshal in San Diego, Calif., for many years, prior to his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 42 and the Last Man’s Club honoring our Vietnam War heroes, Towanda, and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 1536, Sayre, and VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Ray was a member of the Towanda Methodist Church.
Although he never got the knack of fishing, Ray enjoyed spending time with his brother, Richard, where they would sit and visit while Richard fished. He also loved shooting, target practicing and playing cards with his friends. Ray spent many nights at the Legions playing cards with all his buddies from there. He enjoyed his friends and neighbors no matter where he lived, and while living at Chemung View in Athens, he met many lifetime friends that he would visit with and share his many stories.
He is predeceased by his son, Ray Kuykendall, and sister and brother-in-law, Eudora and Al Waltman.
Ray is survived by his daughter and fiancé, Debra Kuykendall and Eric Robideau of Sebring, Fla.; brother, Richard Kuykendall of Monroeton, Pa.; sister, Reta and Bob Root of Monroeton, Pa.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his many friends that he enjoyed spending time visiting with.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Keeping with Ray’s wishes, the family will hold a private burial at their convenience at the Overton Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours or services.
Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s name to the Lions Eye Bank, 100 Corporate Woods #130, Rochester, NY 14623; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org; or to any veterans’ organization.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.