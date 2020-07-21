Elizabeth Ellen Hawkins, 98, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
A time of calling was held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Hazel Hunt officiating and burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
A cookie social was also held at the family residence for all to enjoy the cookies from Elizabeth’s recipes.
For those who could not attend the service was Live Streamed