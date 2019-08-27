Austin Maddox Streeter, 8, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born April 22, 2011 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a son of Christopher Streeter and Kelli Ann Sinsabaugh.
Austin was a third grade student at Pee Dee Elementary and loved playing baseball for Pee Dee Athletics and all stars. He enjoyed swimming, fishing, playing video games, being silly and going to the beach. He will be remembered as a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to everyone.
In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by brother, Gage Streeter and sister, Addison Streeter; maternal grandparents, Valarie “Nana” King and Richard “Mickey” Sinsabaugh; paternal grandparents, Jane & Brian Streeter; great-grandparents Betty Kowalek and Mildred Moyer and Stanley “Dziadzek” and Barbara “Nana B” Janiak and Beverly Sinsabaugh; uncle and aunt, Jesse and Stephanie Streeter; cousins, Wyatt & Colt Streeter; aunt, Shauna Sinsabaugh; cousins, Kennadie and Kaidence Cochrane; great-aunt, Vicki Pizzo; cousins, Alec and Maria Bradley, Lisa and Jill Vincheski; great-uncles, Jerry & Diana Sinsabaugh, Terry & Robin Sinsabaugh and Greg & Bobbi Sinsabaugh and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
