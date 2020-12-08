Michael Joseph Polzella Sr., of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, as a result of congestive heart failure.
Michael was born on Sept. 18, 1933 in Sayre, Pa., to Armeino and Mary (Alteri) Polzella.
Michael attended Sayre High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1951-1955 where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War Conflict. Michael took great pride in being a veteran. Everyone will remember him wearing his Korean War Veteran hat anywhere that he went.
Michael married the love of his life, Louise Gorsline, on April 20, 1957. Michael and Louise were married for 63 wonderful years where they created an amazing family.
Michael retired from the Athens Borough Public Works Department in 1996. He was an avid member of Engine Company #1 Sayre, Protection Hose, in Athens, and the Sayre, Pa., Ambulance Corps. He loved everything about the fire department and took great pride in his position as a ladder truck driver. The love and enthusiasm that he had for the fire department and ambulance corps was passed on to his sons, grandsons and great-grandsons. His greatest accomplishment was passing his legacy and passion of fire service down through four generations of his family.
Michael enjoyed spending his free time with his family, going to casinos and scratch-off lottery tickets. Many memories were made with his family on trips to Niagara Falls and other casinos. Michael always looked forward to Christmas, where he was blessed with entire boxes of lottery tickets. The joy on his face every time he opened his special gift will be a special memory for his family.
Michael will be forever remembered by his wife of 63 years, Louise, and their rescue dog Sparky; his loving sons, Michael Jr. and his wife Terry, Joseph and his wife JoAnne. Michael loved his daughter-in-laws Terry and JoAnne as his own daughters, grandchildren Michael and his wife Alisha, Stephen and his wife Vanessa, Marie and her husband Richard, Andrew. He was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Nathan, Sophia and Cameron. He is also survived by Terry (Donna) Dixon and family, who he thought of as a third son; sister Filomena (Duane) Bond; sisters-in-law Dolores Wheaton, Harriet Gorsline, Almeda (Ed) Wilmarth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by brothers Angelo, Modestino, Anthony and infant sister Beatrice.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Animal Care Sanctuary or your local fire department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.