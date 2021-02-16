Patrick J. Quinn, 49, of Barton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at home.
He was predeceased his son, Patrick John Quinn Jr.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Terri Quinn of Waverly; parents, James and Barbara Quinn of Waverly; children, Kadyn Quinn of Waverly, Madeline Quinn of Waverly and Rachael Quinn of Tennessee; siblings, Kim (Art) Ilnicki of Sayre, Tammy (Gary) Smith of Wellsburg and Sean (RaeLynne) Quinn of Ohio; and his granddaughter, Savannah.
Patrick was known for his big heart and worked for many local contractors in the area as a laborer. He enjoyed campfires and music.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Patrick’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.