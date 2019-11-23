A Mass of the Divine Liturgy for Rose Hannis, 97, of Sayre was held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre with Rev. Robert Moreno, Pastor, as celebrant. Assisting at the altar was Donald Strayves. Interment was in the Ascension of Our Lord Cemetery, Athens Township. Pallbearers were: Michael Hannis, Philip Ball, Joe Bowman, Jerry Wright, Colin Hogan and George Novak. A luncheon for family and friends was held at the Skiff-Bower VFW Post in Sayre following the interment service. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home in Sayre.
