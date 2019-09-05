Carol A. (Yankus) Gergel, age 77, of Queen Esther Drive, Athens, Pa., passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Carol was born Nov. 1, 1941 in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Krawczuk) Yankus. She received her master’s degree in Chemistry from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. She was married to James R. Gergel on May 27, 1967 and they celebrated 52 years together. Carol worked in the research laboratory setting prior to retiring in 1970 to be at home with her family. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church and an avid reader. She and Jim recently moved to this area to be closer to their family.
Survivors include her loving husband James R. Gergel of Sayre, her sons, James R. Gergel of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Thomas and Nanette of Troy, Pa., a granddaughter, Catherine A. Gergel of Oak Ridge, Tenn., two stepgrandsons, Matthew Redell of Vestal, N.Y., and Daniel Redell of Baltimore, Md., two nieces, Patrice and Annmarie, her nephew Joseph, and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 107 North Washington St., Canton, Pa., with Fr. Joseph P. Kutch as celebrant. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train.