Dorothy E. Huckle, 92, of Waverly, N.Y., died on July 29, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
Born Dorothy Elizabeth Everett on Jan. 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Kellington Everett and Elizabeth Allis Everett.
Dorothy was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1945. As a high school student during the World War II years, she worked at the Eclipse Machine Company plant in Elmira, N.Y. After high school she was employed by the New York Telephone company as a switchboard operator. On June 10, 1950 she married Gene Huckle and thereafter worked in the home raising their family.
Dorothy was an active and lifelong member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. In earlier years she was a member of the Alethia class at church, as well as the Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling, reading, board games and especially liked television quiz shows such as Jeopardy. She was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Gene, brother Robert Everett, grandson Andrew Huckle, daughter-in-law Deborah Huckle, sister-in-law Courtney Huckle Parks and close friend Charlotte Roney.
She is survived by her children Robert Huckle, Sharon (Kenneth) Worden, Sandra (Samuel) Patane, and William (Darlene) Huckle. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joan Everett, and close friends Edna Mae McNamara and Karen Cerio.
Dorothy’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Elderwood in Waverly. Their care for her was loving, professional and exceptional.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in the Chemung Village Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y.
Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.