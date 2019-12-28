”I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when my life is ended.”
Patricia Schanck Hollister, 90, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was the loving wife of the late Keith Hollister.
Pat was born in Long Branch, N.J., on Sept. 10, 1929 to William and Gladys Swingle Schanck. Rollie Kolb was her stepfather.
In 1947, she graduated from Waverly High School and in 1949 from Edgewood Park Jr. College.
For many years she was employed in two different banks. She enjoyed her jobs there and cherished the relationships she had with her co-workers and customers. After she retired in 1991, she and Keith volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Red Cross blood bank drives, Salvation Army bell ringing and Valley Food Pantry.
In 1998, they bought a home in North Port, Fla., where they spent the winter months vacationing and they were very active volunteering in Harbor Isles. As they always said, “The best of two worlds, Sayre and Florida.”
Pat loved her family dearly and thanked God for them as well as her close friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet E. Hurley of California and Janine E. Cuda of Sayre; half-brother, William Schanck Jr. of Tinton Falls, N.J.; grandchildren, Vincent and Paul Cuda and Katie and McKenna Hurley; stepchildren, Brent Hollister of Freeville, N.Y., and his twin sister, Brenda Suferman of Millville, N.J., and Jill Phelps of Cortland, N.Y.; many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her first cousins, Clarence “Bud” Swingle, Jack and Dale Swingle, Judy Grace and their spouses.
Arrangements for a memorial service will be held at the Valley United Presbyterian Church at a future date and burial will be next to her husband, Keith, in Cincinnatus, N.Y.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Pat’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near.”