Melissa Jane (Stout) Gorman, loving wife and mother of three from Waverly, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2021 in Sayre, Pa., at the age of 57. She was born on July 31, 1963 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of the late Forrest and Mary (Smith) Stout.
Melissa was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1981 and went on to achieve her associate degree from CCBI in business administration and management in 1983. She met her husband and best friend Patrick Gorman in 1984 and they married on July 5, 1986. They had three children together (Patrick Jr., Julie, and Elizabeth) and were looking forward to celebrating their 35th anniversary together this year. Melissa was employed at Croft Lumber for 15 years, where she cherished the relationships she had with her coworkers and customers.
Melissa had the most contagious laugh and gave the best hugs. She was known for her kind and giving heart and beautiful smile – so much so that those she impacted regularly reminded her husband and daughters of how adored she was in the community. Above all else, she loved her friends and family fiercely and spent her free time making sure anyone that was in need had the attention and support they deserved. Melissa worked hard to give her younger brother and her daughters everything she could to help them succeed and was their number one cheerleader in all of their endeavors.
Melissa was overjoyed with excitement and anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first grandchild, Claire Jane Cuda, who is expected to arrive this summer.
“When you saw only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.”
Thanks for carrying us in the same way, mom. We love you so much.
In addition to her parents, Melissa was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, John and Sandra (Hart) Gorman; paternal grandparents Forrest and Rhoda (Whitmoyer) Stout; maternal grandparents Durwood and Mary (Belles) Smith; and her infant son Patrick H. Gorman Jr.
Melissa is survived by her husband of 34 years, Patrick H. Gorman; daughters Julie (Edward Kish) Gorman of Reno, Nev., and Elizabeth (Vincent Cuda) Gorman of Sayre, Pa.; brother Charles B. (Renee) Stout of Waverly, N.Y.; as well as numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, granddogs, and wonderful friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the St. James Blessed Trinity Church in Waverly, N.Y., at 10 a.m. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Melissa’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.