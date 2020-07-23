James A. Stranger, 59 of Rochester, N.Y. (formerly of Lowman, N.Y.), passed away of pancreatic cancer on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was the youngest son of Elmer L. and Phyllis M. (Topp) Stranger, born April 22, 1961, in Elmira, N.Y.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Elmer L. Stranger and Phyllis M. (Topp) Stranger of Lowman, N.Y.; his step mother Violette M. Stranger of Elmira, N.Y.; paternal grandparents Robert B. Stranger Sr. and Ruth M. (Northrup) Stranger of Lowman, N.Y.; maternal grandparents Edward J. Topp and Gladys M. (McFarlane) Topp of Muscoda, Wis.; his brothers-in-law LaVerne D. Schmidt of Gotham, Wis.; Gerald H. Morgan of Gillette, Pa.; and Merrill D. ‘Mike’ Aumick of Chemung, N.Y.; sister Sharron K. (Stranger) Schmidt of Gotham, Wis.; sister-in-law Gabrielle M. (Kruger) (Heitauer) Stranger of Lowman, N.Y.; nephew Dennis J. Heitauer of Elmira, NY; niece Christina L. Bingham of Reidsville, N.C. (formerly of Lowman and Chemung, N.Y.); and several very special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his brothers David (Rhonda McCleod) Stranger of Anchorage, Alaska, and Robert (Kathy) Stranger of Lowman, N.Y.; sisters Donna L. (Stranger) Morgan of Rochester, N.Y., and Susan C. (Stranger) (Bingham) Aumick of Chemung, N.Y.; and a very special, kind and compassionate niece, Machelle Shorey of Rochester, N.Y. who helped take care of Jim during his last few weeks of life and is helping the family deal with his final affairs; plus two very special cousins, Nancy and George Ziegler, who have been loving and supportive and instrumental in helping the family with the needs and final wishes of Jim and his siblings during this difficult time... along with so many other wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who also loved and cared about him too.
From birth to adulthood, Jim grew up in Lowman, with his parents, two brothers, three sisters, and his paternal grandparents. He attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in Elmira, N.Y. and graduated high school from the Elmira Free Academy.
After high school, Jim became a ‘ jack of all trades.’ He loved working outdoors. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening and did that for most of his lifetime. He also did repair and restoration work, such as painting, roofing and siding jobs on peoples homes, and even mowed lawns in the summer and shoveled snow in the winter, for people who couldn’t do it for themselves.
When he was a young man, he worked for many of his neighbors doing odd jobs that they were unable to do for themselves because they were elderly... and since he had the ‘gift for gab’, those folks who were alone, enjoyed having him around and listening to his stories. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone, at any time if they needed him. Jim also had a stubborn streak in him and liked to do things his way, but he had a drive to get things done... and he did... at his own pace. He was quick to jump and do things for friends and neighbors before tackling his own chores at home... BUT... that’s the way it is with most kids... especially if they are getting paid! Hahaha!
Well, now that Jim has taken his journey home, his family and friends hope that someday, in heaven, they’ll find him doing all of his favorite things, like riding his bike, or eating Grandma Stranger’s sugar cookies and Mom’s homemade bread, or planting flowers (especially gladiolas, peonies, and lilacs, which were some of his favorites)... and going to church with his Mom and Dad. Jim had always liked going to church. He was baptized at the Lowman United Methodist Church when he was two months old and he attended Sunday School and then church thereafter, for most of his life. He believed in God with all of his heart and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
So until we meet again, our dear beloved brother, we pray that you’ll Rest in Peace in the loving arms of Jesus, your Lord and Savior. God bless your sweet soul. We will miss you Jimmy and we pray that God will allow us to join up with you again, in heaven, some day.
With All Our Love, your Family.
Jim’s family would like to thank all of his caregivers, including his Drs., nurses, social workers, hospice, friends, and family who helped care for him and thank you to Dierna Funeral Home, 2309 Culver Rd., Rochester, New York for handling his cremation and to the wonderful people at the Morning Times for running his obituary. A private prayer and committal service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Lowman/Chemung, N.Y. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jacob Lowman Free Christian Church in Lowman, N.Y., in memory of James A. Stranger.